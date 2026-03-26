The South Korean won weakened against the US dollar Thursday amid mixed signals from the United States and Iran regarding negotiations to end their monthlong conflict.

The won opened at 1,503.2 per dollar, down 3.5 won from the previous session.

The White House said Wednesday that the US and Iran have engaged in "productive" talks, while Tehran insisted that no negotiations with Washington have taken place so far.

Domestic and global foreign exchange and stock markets have experienced heightened volatility as US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which began late last month, have escalated into a broader regional conflict.

The won has hovered around the psychologically and technically significant 1,500-won mark in recent sessions and had plunged to as low as 1,517.3 won on Monday, marking its lowest level in 17 years.

Global oil prices have risen markedly as the Strait of Hormuz has effectively been closed, disrupting global oil supplies. South Korea is heavily dependent on energy imports. (Yonhap)