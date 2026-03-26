Securities companies in South Korea saw their net profit soar 39 percent in 2025 largely due to increased commission income from a sharp gain in stock trading, data showed Thursday.

The combined net profit of 61 domestic securities firms came to 9.65 trillion won ($6.46 billion) last year, up 38.9 percent from a profit of 6.94 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.

The companies' combined income from commission fees jumped 28.3 percent on-year to 16.62 trillion won last year, aided by a surge in stock trading, while their combined income from their own investment or stock trading gained 1.4 percent to 12.75 trillion won over the cited period.

Last year, stock turnover came in at 6,348 trillion won, up 1,679 trillion won, or 36 percent, from the previous year's 4,669 trillion won, according to the watchdog.

Their combined assets had stood at 943.9 trillion won as of end-December, up 188.7 trillion won, or 25 percent, from a year earlier, and debts gained 26.8 percent to 841.5 trillion won over the cited period.

Their capital base climbed 11.7 percent on-year to 102.4 trillion won, the data showed.

Meanwhile, three futures firms racked up a net profit of 88.6 billion won last year, up 10.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data. (Yonhap)