Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has begun an official visit to North Korea to discuss cooperation in various sectors, a Belarusian news report said Wednesday.

The Belarusian leader is visiting the country from Wednesday to Thursday at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for bilateral negotiations, Belta, a Belarusian news agency, reported.

"Plans have been made to discuss the entire spectrum of avenues for advancing cooperation between the Republic of Belarus and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the report said.

Belta reported that Kim hosted an official welcome ceremony for Lukashenko at Kim Il Sung Square, featuring military parades and performances of both nations' national anthems, among other things.

Following the ceremony, the two leaders visited the Liberation Monument, where Lukashenko laid a wreath in honor of the Soviet soldiers who fell during the liberation of Korea from Japanese colonial rule during the Second World War.

The leaders will also identify key areas of mutual interest and the most promising projects for implementation, the report said.

The upcoming talks between Kim and Lukashenko follow their previous meeting in September last year in Beijing, where they attended a military parade. Kim reportedly invited the Belarusian leader to visit North Korea at that time.

Upon arrival in North Korea, Lukashenko paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, a mausoleum where the country's late leaders lie, Belta said.

The two countries plan to sign a treaty on friendship and cooperation during Lukashenko's trip, Belta also reported, citing the Belarusian foreign minister.

"There is a whole range of areas that are of interest to both the Belarusian and Korean sides," Belta quoted Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov as saying. "On the basis of this treaty, we will develop interaction between ministries and agencies."

He cited agriculture, education and health care among the areas the countries plan to include in their cooperation.

North Korea and Belarus are believed to be strengthening relations and cooperation based on their shared support for Russia in its war with Ukraine.