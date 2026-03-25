Foreign Minister Cho Hyun departed for France on Wednesday to attend the foreign ministerial meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced countries, the foreign ministry said.

Cho will make a three-day trip to Paris from Wednesday (France time) through Friday for the multilateral gathering, to which South Korea has been invited as a guest country, the ministry said.

The expanded G7 ministerial meeting will address the reform and reconstruction of global governance and transnational threats, among other issues.

Cho may meet bilaterally with his counterparts from G7 member states and other participating countries on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting.

In particular, Seoul is in talks with Washington to arrange meetings, during which Cho may meet his counterpart, U.S. Secretary of State Marc Rubio, to discuss the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz, as U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is engaged in diplomatic negotiations with Iran.