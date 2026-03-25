South Korea’s largest conglomerates are introducing new energy-saving measures in line with government policy, as a surge in oil prices triggered by the Middle East conflict increases pressure on Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Samsung, SK Group and other major firms said Wednesday they will curb energy use across domestic operations, tightening electricity consumption and restricting vehicle use at worksites.

Samsung will expand its “10-day rotation” vehicle restriction system to all domestic facilities, requiring employees to avoid driving on days matching the last digit of their license plate. The policy, already in place at select sites such as its Suwon campus, will be applied groupwide, including affiliates, starting Thursday.

The company will also cut lighting in non-essential areas such as corridors and outdoor spaces by half, and promote internal campaigns to reduce electricity use, including turning off computer monitors after work hours.

SK Group said it would introduce a stricter “five-day rotation” system starting March 30, limiting vehicle use based on license plate numbers. The policy will be applied across all affiliates, alongside mandatory lights-out during lunch breaks and after working hours.

The group will also enforce temperature controls — setting cooling at 26 degrees Celsius or higher and heating at 18 degrees or lower — and introduce additional measures such as elevator rationing to reduce power consumption.

LG Group will be joining the campaign, starting its 10-day rotation vehicle restriction system across all its Korean worksites starting Friday. It said it was reviewing further steps while strengthening existing efficiency systems.

Major offices, including the LG Twin Towers in Seoul, already operate automatic lights-out systems after hours, while LG Electronics runs real-time monitoring of energy use across its worksites.

HD Hyundai began implementing similar measures from Monday, including a 10-day vehicle rotation and reduced the use of petrochemical-based office supplies, becoming one of the first major conglomerates to act following the escalation in the Middle East.

Business groups are also joining the effort. The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry said it has launched a nationwide campaign across its 74 regional offices, urging member companies to adopt energy-saving practices. It will implement a five-day vehicle rotation for employees and promote measures such as maintaining proper indoor temperatures and expanding virtual meetings.

The Federation of Korean Industries said it would begin a separate campaign Thursday, encouraging the use of public transportation, reducing in-person meetings and cutting energy use in office spaces.

The coordinated response follows the government’s declaration of an energy emergency, which includes plans to introduce a five-day vehicle rotation for public institutions and review naphtha supply controls.