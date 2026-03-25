Funds to upgrade plants, reinforce small SUV export hub

GM Korea said Wednesday it will invest $600 million in its South Korean operations to upgrade production facilities and strengthen the competitiveness of its small SUVs, effectively putting speculation about a potential pullback from the country to rest.

The investment will be used to upgrade production equipment, including the installation of new press machines at its plant in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon; improving safety infrastructure and working conditions; and boosting operational efficiency at its facilities, the South Korean unit of General Motors said in a statement.

The latest move adds $300 million to a previously announced $300 million December investment earmarked for enhancing the competitiveness of small SUVs such as the Chevrolet Trax and Trailblazer, bringing the total to $600 million.

GM Korea President and CEO Hector Villarreal credited the investment to the strong performance and profitability of vehicles developed and produced in the country, which the company calls its "global small SUV hub."

“Since 2018, with the support of our stakeholders, we have taken key steps to strengthen our manufacturing operations to support profitability,” said Villarreal. “The success of the Chevrolet Trax and Trailblazer, as well as the Buick Encore GX and Envista, especially in export markets, is building GM Korea’s reputation as a global small SUV center of excellence."

He stressed that the investment is a "sign of confidence in our operations" in Korea, amid intensifying competition across the global market.

The company held a joint event with its labor union at its Bupyeong plant on Wednesday to mark the investment and celebrate the upgrades to the press facilities.

“At the heart of this investment are the people who build our vehicles every day,” said Villarreal. “This investment will enable us to introduce new, state-of-the-art press facilities that will help us deliver world-class small SUVs to customers around the world, while further improving safety, quality and efficiency on the shop floor.”

The latest investment is expected to ease concerns that had resurfaced over a possible withdrawal of GM from South Korea, particularly amid uncertainties tied to US tariff policies.

GM Korea has recorded three straight years of net profit, a turnaround powered by restructuring efforts that began in 2018. The company recorded a net profit of 210 billion won ($140 million) in 2022, followed by 1.5 trillion won in 2023 and 2.2 trillion won in 2024.

Industry observers largely attributed the improved performance to its export-driven strategy and strong global demand for Korea-built small SUVs.

The Chevrolet Trax crossover has ranked as South Korea’s top passenger car export model for three consecutive years, while the Trailblazer has also secured a position among the country’s top five exported vehicles.

Since being established in 2002, GM Korea has manufactured approximately 13.3 million vehicles across its local facilities and maintains a yearly production capacity of roughly 500,000 units. The company also operates GM Technical Center Korea, the automaker’s second-largest global engineering center.

GM Korea employs about 12,000 people and contributes to regional economies through its manufacturing facilities located in Bupyeong, Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province, and Boryeong in South Chungcheong Province, according to the company.

It also maintains partnerships with over 1,600 domestic suppliers and annually sources parts and components worth roughly $3.7 billion from domestic partners.

"As the second-largest shareholder, we have been working closely with GM Korea since 2018 to support its business turnaround," said Park Sang-jin, Chairman and CEO of Korea Development Bank. “With this $600 million investment, we will continue to collaborate with GM to ensure GM Korea remains competitive in the global market and secures long-term sustainability.”