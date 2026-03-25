Arrow unlocks a new institutional investment opportunity by extending its private credit and real assets platform into specialty insurance

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Global Group ("Arrow"), a leading pan-European investment manager specialising in private credit and real estate, today announces the launch of Arrow Global Insurance ("AGI"), a new business vertical designed to capture institutional investment opportunities across the insurance value chain.

AGI has been established as a strategic extension of Arrow's existing investment platform, enabling the Group to deploy its underwriting, structuring and capital management expertise into the insurance market. The platform is focused exclusively on specialist, non-catastrophe insurance lines where outcomes depend on deep analysis, bespoke risk assessment and disciplined capital allocation. It does not operate in climate, life or consumer insurance markets.

AGI brings together origination, underwriting and investment within a single, integrated structure. By controlling key elements of the insurance value chain, including underwriting and risk-bearing capital at scale, Arrow is able to capture multiple sources of return, including underwriting margin, fee income and investment returns on insurance premiums, creating a scalable, capital-efficient opportunity set for its investors, supported by substantial institutional capital from inception.

AGI focuses on property, casualty and specialty insurance, initially including after-the-event insurance, contingent and transactional risks, credit risks and surety products. These lines support complex legal and financial activities that are often underserved by traditional insurers and are increasingly relevant to corporate and private capital participants seeking greater certainty and more effective risk transfer.

As part of the platform, in 2024 Arrow founded a new managing general agent, Toremis Specialty ("Toremis"), part of Legatus Group, to underwrite identified legal and transactional risks. Toremis' insurance capacity is supported by a reinsurer, Halldora Re Ltd ("Halldora Re"), founded in 2025 by Arrow and capitalised by institutional investors and funds managed by Arrow. Halldora Re has been assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) by AM Best, with a stable outlook. AM Best cited Halldora Re's very strong balance sheet strength, conservative investment strategy, limited business risk profile and appropriate enterprise risk management framework, providing independent validation of the platform's robustness.

AGI actively seeks out products in fragmented markets characterised by bespoke risk analysis, limited competition and constrained underwriting capacity. Arrow's long-standing experience in complex credit, litigation-related assets and real estate allows it to originate and underwrite these risks and structure solutions with agility and flexibility often beyond that of traditional insurers. This local specialist expertise, applied in complex and fragmented markets, underpins a strategy designed to generate attractive margins and returns on equity. For Arrow's investors, this creates access to differentiated return streams that are largely uncorrelated with traditional credit and equity markets.

Zach Lewy, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Arrow Global Group, said:

"Arrow Global Insurance provides opportunities for our investors to access the global specialty insurance market by utilising Arrow's expertise. This is a fragmented market with growing demand for specialist risk solutions, and we believe that controlling the value chain allows us to generate attractive returns through a highly aligned and efficient operating network."

Dan Adams, Managing Director and Head of Insurance at Arrow Global Group, added:

"The opportunity in specialty insurance lies in embracing complexity. We have built the AGI model to do this at scale, combining technical expertise, underwriting agility and institutional capital. The AM Best rating for Halldora Re validates the strength of the platform and supports our ability to grow responsibly alongside our investors."

Arrow Global Group

Founded in 2005, Arrow Global is a leading European alternative asset manager with a vertically integrated investment model across private credit and real estate. Arrow owns 25 best-in-class asset management and servicing platforms, enhancing operational efficiency and maximising asset value across market cycles.

With key European regulatory licences, Arrow manages approximately €125 billion in third-party AUM, with a track record of over €14 billion invested over the past 20 years. The company operates across Western Europe, with headquarters in London and offices in major financial centres including Paris, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, Luxembourg, and Lisbon.

For more information, visit www.arrowglobal.net