Huons said Wednesday it has signed a distribution and co-promotion agreement with Sanofi Korea, marking its entry into the vaccine market.

Under the deal, effective April 1, Huons will handle domestic distribution and co-promotion of five vaccines: influenza vaccines Vaxigrip and Efluelda, Tdap vaccine Adacel, hepatitis A vaccine Avaxim and meningococcal vaccine MenQuadfi.

The partnership combines Sanofi’s vaccine portfolio with Huons’ strength in injectable drug sales and cold-chain logistics, with both companies expecting to create synergies in Korea’s vaccine market.

To support the move, Huons has established a dedicated vaccine business unit and plans to leverage its sales network to expand vaccine access nationwide.

The company will also utilize its cold-chain infrastructure — built through the distribution of temperature-sensitive injectable drugs — to ensure stable delivery of vaccines to medical institutions.

“Our partnership with Sanofi marks a key turning point in Huons’ growth as a global public health partner,” said Huons Global CEO Song Soo-young. “By combining Sanofi’s innovation with our local expertise, we aim to set a new standard in the domestic market.”

Huons said it plans to expand its vaccine portfolio through further partnerships with global biopharma companies, positioning vaccines as a key growth driver.