North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for congratulating him on his reelection as president of state affairs, reaffirming close bilateral ties and declaring that Pyongyang will “always be with Moscow,” state media reported Wednesday.

Observers say this signals a broader effort to deepen alignment with Moscow and other like-minded partners. The move may be aimed at strengthening Pyongyang’s strategic positioning and expanding its diplomatic space amid ongoing tensions with the US and other Western countries.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, Kim sent a reply message to Putin a day earlier after being reelected Sunday at the first session of the 15th Supreme People’s Assembly, marking his third consecutive term since the post was established in 2016.

“I express my sincere thanks for being the first to send warm and heartfelt congratulations,” Kim said in the message, adding that the two countries are closely cooperating to safeguard sovereignty and promote the well-being of their peoples through what he described as alliance-like mutual support.

Kim also voiced confidence that the “firm relations and trust” between the two leaders would “undoubtedly guarantee the durability and future purposefulness” of ties and “powerfully promote the development and well-being” of both nations.

“Pyongyang will always be with Moscow. This is our choice and unshakable will,” he said.

Putin had sent Kim a congratulatory message earlier this week in which he expressed hope for continued cooperation in developing the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

Pyongyang and Moscow have markedly expanded military cooperation since concluding a mutual defense treaty in June 2024, with reports indicating that North Korea has supplied troops and conventional arms to support Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Separately, leaders of Vietnam and Belarus also sent congratulatory messages to Kim, KCNA said.

Vietnamese President Luong Cuong expressed hope that bilateral ties would deepen “in a more substantive and effective manner,” while Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Minsk is interested in expanding political and economic cooperation with Pyongyang at various levels.

North Korea said Lukashenko is set to visit Pyongyang at Kim’s invitation, with Russian media reporting that the Belarusian leader is expected to travel to North Korea from March 25-26 for summit talks.

Oh Gyeong-seob, a senior research fellow at the Seoul-based Korea Institute for National Unification, said the move reflects Pyongyang’s intention to fully capitalize on a strategic environment that has turned in its favor amid the war in Ukraine.

“North Korea is likely seeking to form a separate sphere of influence capable of countering the United States, while expanding a diplomatic space that is favorable to its interests,” he said.