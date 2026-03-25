Online posts purporting to disclose the pharmaceuticals used by Kim So-young, 20, who is suspected of killing two men with drug-laced drinks at Seoul motels, are circulating via social media, raising concerns over possible copycat crimes.

In a since-deleted post titled “Guys, the recipe is out,” an X user on Monday shared details of eight drugs allegedly used in Kim’s crimes, listing the names, dosages and typical medical uses, along with a warning not to accept such substances from others.

The post quickly spread online, drawing some 24,000 likes, 2 million views and 1,200 reposts within a day.

It remains unclear whether the information actually matches the drugs used in the crimes. The X user said the list was compiled by analyzing a reference image shown on SBS investigative program "Unanswered Questions."

An episode of the TV program that aired March 21 examined Kim’s alleged modus operandi, showing how she crushed eight types of pills — including benzodiazepines — into a powder and mixed them into bottles of hangover relief drinks that she offered to her victims.

As of Wednesday afternoon, The Korea Herald found several reposts still circulating online that contained the information.

Kim has been indicted on charges of drugging six men in their 20s and 30s with beverages laced with drugs between October last year and February this year, causing two of them to die and the other four to lose consciousness. She reportedly obtained the pills by feigning post-traumatic stress disorder.

The suspect, who was classified as a psychopath during the course of the investigation, is currently under detention, charged with murder, aggravated assault and violations of the Narcotics Control Act.

The first hearing in her trial is set for April 9 at the Seoul Northern District Court.