South Korea’s new Navy chief, Adm. Kim Kyung-ryul, pledged on Wednesday to build a stronger, more advanced Navy capable of meeting complex threats and future warfare by embracing AI-driven combat systems.

Kim took office at a change-of-command ceremony held at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province, ending a 21-day leadership gap after his predecessor was dismissed over his alleged involvement in the Dec. 3, 2024 martial law declaration.

According to the Navy, the change-of-command ceremony, presided over by Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, was held Wednesday morning at Gyeryongdae in South Chungcheong Province, home to the headquarters of the armed services.

In his inaugural remarks, Kim stressed the Navy and Marine Corps’ mission to safeguard the country’s maritime sovereignty.

“In the current security environment, the mission of our Navy and Marine Corps is to protect the people and ensure no one can challenge the Republic of Korea’s maritime sovereignty,” he said.

Kim pledged to focus on strengthening readiness by enhancing existing capabilities, advancing AI-based combat systems, and building a trusted Navy.

“To respond to complex threats, we will secure unmanned forces while upgrading existing manned platforms,” Kim said. “We will accelerate the development of a maritime manned-unmanned system and refine operational concepts incorporating advanced technologies.”

His predecessor, former Navy Chief Adm. Kang Dong-gil, stepped down on March 4 after the Defense Ministry suspended him in relation to former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s Dec. 3 martial law declaration. Kang was serving as head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s military support division at the time, and allegedly instructed subordinates to assist in forming a martial law command. Kang is appealing the decision.

In an apparent reference to the controversy, Kim underscored the military’s duty to the public.

“The people expect a military that upholds constitutional values and remains loyal to the nation,” he said. “When the military carries out its mission faithfully, trust and pride will grow.”

Commissioned in 1993 after graduating from the Korea Naval Academy, Kim has held key posts including commander of Naval Operations Command, superintendent of the Naval Academy, commander of the 3rd Fleet, chief of personnel at the South Korea-US Combined Forces Command, commander of the 5th Mine Warfare/Amphibious Flotilla, and director of defense policy at the Defense Ministry.