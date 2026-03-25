French carmaker Renault Group chief Francois Provost is set to visit South Korea in April, where he will likely hold talks with LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung to deepen the two companies’ cooperation in electric vehicle batteries.

Provost is scheduled to arrive on April 2 and stay for two days. He will visit Renault Korea’s local operations and hold meetings with the group's key partners, including South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution, according to industry sources on Wednesday.

A Renault Korea official confirmed Provost’s upcoming visit to South Korea but declined to comment on the details of his schedule or potential meetings.

The visit comes as Renault and LG Energy Solution deepen their collaboration on EV batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate cells, which are gaining traction as a cost-effective alternative amid a prolonged slowdown in global EV demand.

In July 2024, LG Energy Solution secured a contract to supply LFP batteries to Renault, marking a significant milestone as the company became the first South Korean battery maker to provide LFP batteries for EV, breaking into a segment long dominated by Chinese companies.

Under the agreement, the Korean battery maker will supply 39 gigawatt-hours of LFP batteries — enough to power approximately 590,000 full EVs, through 2030.

At the time, Provost served as Renault’s chief procurement officer and was directly involved in negotiating the battery deal with LG Energy Solution.

The two companies have maintained an ongoing partnership in EV battery development. At InterBattery 2026, a major battery industry exhibition held earlier this month in Seoul, Renault showcased its electric sport utility vehicle Scenic, which is equipped with LG Energy Solution’s nickel cobalt manganese battery.

The meeting comes amid weakening global EV demand, which has pushed battery manufacturers to explore new revenue streams such as energy storage systems. At the same time, automakers are increasingly rolling out budget-friendly EV models, sustaining demand for more affordable battery solutions like LFP.

Industry observers say the upcoming meeting could pave the way for broader cooperation between the two companies, potentially moving beyond battery supply into deeper strategic collaboration

Provost, who became the CEO of the French auto group in July last year, has deep ties with Korea, having previously led Renault Samsung Motors — now Renault Korea — from 2011 to 2016.