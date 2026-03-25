Lotte Chilsung Beverage said Wednesday that it has introduced a 500-milliliter Chilsung Cider bottle made entirely from recycled plastic, marking the first use of 100 percent mechanically recycled PET in South Korea.

The launch comes as the government begins enforcing stricter recycling rules under the Resource Circulation Act, which requires bottled water and nonalcoholic beverage makers using more than 5,000 tons of PET annually to incorporate at least 10 percent recycled material starting this year. Lotte Chilsung said the product was developed in anticipation of the new regulation.

By switching to fully recycled plastic, the company expects to reduce about 2,200 tons of plastic use and cut roughly 2,900 tons of carbon emissions annually.

The company said the initiative seeks to lower environmental impact from landfill disposal and plastic waste incineration, while supporting its broader carbon neutrality and environmental, social and governance goals.

The new product also features updated packaging. The label includes a “100% recycled bottle” mark, while the bottle base has been redesigned with an embossed, angular pattern to improve grip and usability, replacing the previous rounded shape.

The launch is accompanied by a marketing campaign built around the concept, “The First Changes Everything.” Campaign videos, released in versions featuring migratory birds and penguins, have drawn significant attention, surpassing 50 million cumulative views across YouTube and Instagram within about a month.

Lotte Chilsung said the initiative is intended to highlight the innovation and leadership associated with being a first mover, while encouraging consumers to participate in sustainability efforts through everyday purchases.

A company official said the launch of the fully recycled bottle represents a milestone that could help set a new standard for beverage packaging in Korea, adding that Chilsung Cider will continue to evolve while maintaining its position as one of the country’s most widely loved soda brands.