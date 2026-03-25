HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community and platform, released new findings from its Asia Pacific (APAC) Health and Economic Empowerment Survey 2025, where only two in five (43%) consumers feel very empowered to improve their economic wellbeing, and only one in three are very confident in achieving their economic goals in the next 12 months. In view of this, many plan to reduce their non-essential spending, invest or to start a business to boost their chances of achieving their goals.

"The survey showed lower levels of economic empowerment and confidence among the consumers in this region, and many remain uncertain about their economic wellbeing in the year ahead. However, it's encouraging to see that people are actively seeking opportunities such as investing or starting a business to improve their financial future. For those seeking to make some extra income or grow a business, Herbalife offers a versatile platform of tools, technology, training and community to help people achieve their goals for greater economic stability," said Thomas Harms, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Herbalife.

The APAC Health and Economic Empowerment Survey 2025 was conducted in October last year and polled 8,505 respondents, including 2,245 entrepreneurs, across 11 markets including Australia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan region, Thailand and Vietnam.

Reducing spend, diversifying income sources key to improving economic wellbeing

Among those surveyed, less than one in three (30%) rate their current state of economic wellbeing positively. This was influenced largely by the uncertain economic climate (47%), as well as the personal financial commitments (34%) that consumers already have.

In response to this, many are choosing to actively take steps to boost their economic wellbeing in the next 12 months. Almost half (49%) plan to reduce their non-essential spending, one in three intend to explore investing options and one in four (23%) aim to start a business to improve their financial outlook.

Gen Zs, Millennials more optimistic about improving health and economic wellbeing

Looking ahead, there is greater optimism among younger consumers in improving their economic well-being and health in the next 12 months. Two in three Gen Zs (66%) and Millennials (62%) expect their economic to improve in the coming months, significantly higher than the average of 55% across all age groups.

The survey also found a similar pattern when it comes to the outlook on one's health. Forty-seven percent of Gen Zs and 46% of Millennials expressed confidence in achieving their health goals in the next 12 months, higher than the proportion of Gen Xers (34%) and Boomers (27%) who share the same sentiments.

Majority taking positive actions to realize health goals in the next 12 months

The top three actions mentioned to improve overall health and well-being were exercising more (53%), giving up unhealthy lifestyle habits (43%), and increasing time on wellbeing activities (36%).

The survey also revealed differences in the steps that men and women tend to take to realize their health goals. Men have a higher tendency to turn to exercise while women are more inclined to optimize their diet, choosing to consume healthier foods to boost health.

Strong correlation between health and economic empowerment

The findings showed a strong correlation between health and economic empowerment. Individuals who feel highly empowered to make decisions that improve their economic well-being (95%) are more likely to report higher levels of health empowerment (88%) in tandem.

"This suggests that confidence in financial decision-making may just go hand-in-hand with one's confidence in managing personal health. In the face of ongoing uncertainties, taking charge of your economic and personal well-being is more important than ever before. Consumers can be more intentional about fostering positive lifestyle habits and diversifying income streams to lay the foundation for a healthier and fulfilling life," added Harms.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

For more information, please contact:

Susan Tan

Director, Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific

Herbalife

Email: asiapacificteam@herbalife.com