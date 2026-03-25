South Korean defense contractor LIG Nex1 said Wednesday it has partnered with Palantir Technologies to develop integrated defense solutions for the United Arab Emirates, deepening its push into artificial intelligence-driven military systems.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding Tuesday at Palantir’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, focusing on joint development of integrated air defense and uncrewed systems.

Under the agreement, LIG Nex1 will combine its systems integration capabilities with Palantir’s data analytics platform to strengthen defense research and development. The collaboration aims to enhance real-time decision-making and operational efficiency in complex battlefield environments.

LIG Nex1 brings experience in building layered air defense systems capable of responding to threats across multiple altitudes, as well as mission-specific uncrewed platforms. Palantir, known for its AI and data integration software, is expected to provide advanced analytics to support command and control functions.

“LIG Nex1 has consistently worked to modernize defense capabilities through integrated solutions spanning precision-guided munitions, uncrewed systems, and surveillance technologies,” CEO Shin Ick-hyun said.

He added that the partnership would help strengthen the company’s R&D capabilities and improve its competitiveness in the global defense market.