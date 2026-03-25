Repositioning of MICE follows group-wide AEI of meetings and events spaces to be the trusted partner for meaningful, high performing meetings and events

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG) continues its global drive for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) with the launch of Every Meeting Matters campaign, underscoring its commitment to supporting the evolution of business events in the post-pandemic era.

As global business travel continues its robust recovery, the MICE industry is experiencing unprecedented transformation and growth. The global MICE industry market reached a value of approximately USD 783.70 billion in 2023, according to data by Research and Markets[1]. The market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach a value of USD 1,407.45 billion by 2032.

The evolution of meetings is also being shaped by a generational shift in the workforce, which is having a direct impact on the attendee profile at business events. Industry research shows that Millennials and Gen Zs now account for more than 40% of conference participants, with the average age of attendees declining in recent years[2]. This new generation of professionals is driving demand for meetings that are more technology-enabled, wellness-focused and environmentally responsible.

"Business events have evolved significantly in recent years, with organisations seeking experiences that inspire collaboration, creativity and meaningful connections. Anticipating this post pandemic shift, we have strengthened our MICE capabilities across our portfolio, from investing in upgraded event spaces to enhancing service delivery and technology. With the launch of Every Meeting Matters, we reaffirm our commitment to being a trusted partner for impactful meetings and events that deliver value for organisers and delegates alike," said Mr. Choe Peng Sum, Chief Executive Officer of PPHG.

Asia-Pacific: A Region on the Rise

The momentum is equally strong in Asia-Pacific region. Grand View Research estimates the region's MICE market will grow at a CAGR of 10%, reaching approximately USD 355 billion by 2030[3]. The growth is being driven by infrastructure development, regional business integration, and rising demand for corporate travel experiences. The demand is coming from key markets such as Singapore, India, China and Australia.

PPHG has a strong presence in these markets and is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving needs of MICE travellers with its regional network of properties, delivering high-quality venues in prime city-centre locations with easy access, natural-light ballrooms and versatile configurations suited for a range of event formats.

Redefining the MICE Experience: Wellness, Sustainability and Tech

Across the region, corporates and organisers are seeking more than functional meeting rooms. Today's MICE travellers demand experiences that are wellness-oriented, technologically advanced and environmentally responsible.

As hybrid and tech-enabled events become the norm, many PPHG properties are equipped with high-speed connectivity, state-of-the-art audiovisual infrastructure and innovative meeting tools that enable seamless collaboration across in-person and virtual audiences. This includes built-in AV systems, immersive LED walls and on-site technical support to deliver seamless events.

A leading trend is the integration of wellness into meetings and conferences. Delegates now expect nutritious menus, movement breaks and event spaces with natural daylight to promote health and engagement. PPHG is responding by embedding signature wellness experiences across its Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL properties.

Across the meetings and events industry, organisers are placing greater emphasis on venues that support sustainability, wellbeing and meaningful delegate experiences. Corporate Request for Proposals (RFP) increasingly prioritise partners that can demonstrate responsible sourcing, reduced environmental impact and wellness-focused event design. In response, PPHG has strengthened its meetings offering across its brands, from sustainability-led experiences at PARKROYAL COLLECTION properties, to locally inspired meetings at PARKROYAL hotels, to elevated service and culinary experiences at Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts. Initiatives such as reducing single-use items, sourcing ingredients and event materials locally, offering bottled water alternatives, and incorporating wellness breaks and eco-themed activities into event programmes are helping organisers deliver meetings that are both impactful and environmentally responsible.

"Today's meeting planners are looking for more than functional venues. They want spaces that inspire creativity, technology that enables seamless collaboration, and experiences that support wellbeing and sustainability. Our MICE strategy is centred on delivering experiences that combine all these aspects in a seamless manner. Whether it's wellness-inspired breaks, advanced hybrid meeting capabilities or locally sourced culinary experiences, we aim to help organisers create meetings that are both productive and memorable," said Celine Du, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at PPHG.

Strategic Investments to Drive Excellence

To support the evolving business events landscape, PPHG has invested in Asset Enhancement Initiatives (AEI) across key Asia-Pacific markets. Notable projects include a full revitalisation of Pan Pacific Perth's 2,500-square-meter convention floor, the city's largest—offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and flexible layouts for immersive experiences.

Additionally, many of the group's hotels are in prime city-centre locations, with excellent transport access, making them an even more attractive as MICE venues.

"We see significant long-term growth in the business events sector, particularly in Asia-Pacific. Our continued investments in meeting and event spaces reflect our confidence in the resilience and future growth of the global MICE industry. By enhancing our venues and evolving our offerings across our brands, we are focused on creating environments where organisations can bring people together, exchange ideas and drive meaningful outcomes," Choe added.

Visit panpacific.com/meetings for more information.

View more hi-res images of some of our MICE spaces here

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About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and manages over 50 hotels, resorts, and serviced suites comprising three brands – "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL in more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America, Africa and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited.

Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence.

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability.

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest into local and authentic cultures.

Visit www.panpacific.com.

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY

Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a loyalty programme designed to enhance every guest experience. Members can savour the benefits of DISCOVERY Dollars (D$), a user-friendly digital rewards currency, granting exclusive discounts on room rates, dining experiences, and more. With each tier progression, members elevate their status to unlock enhanced privileges and the opportunity to earn and spend D$ on premium hotel amenities and experiences, including Pan Pacific Hotels Group-owned dining outlets worldwide. Pan Pacific DISCOVERY is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent hotels with 40 brands and over 800 hotels around the world. To become a member, visit panpacific.com.