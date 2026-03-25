Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Wednesday that two emergency economic teams will be launched at Cheong Wa Dae and his office to oversee the government's response to the Middle East crisis.

Kim said at a briefing that an emergency economic situation room will be created at Cheong Wa Dae, while an emergency economic headquarters will be set up under his office due to the widening impact of the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

"It is time now to step up the government's preemptive response system to prepare against a prolonged situation, including worst-case scenarios," he said.

The two new bodies are a follow-up to President Lee Jae Myung's instruction Tuesday to activate a preemptive emergency response system to handle any crisis that could hit people's livelihoods and the economy in general.

Kim said Cheong Wa Dae will provide details on the new situation room, while he will head the emergency economic headquarters at his office, with the deputy prime minister for economic affairs as his deputy.

Separately an emergency economic meeting led by the president will serve as the "control tower."

"Though this Middle East crisis is serious, if the government responds preemptively and the people collect their strengths, we will overcome the crisis and create a new opportunity for a grand national transformation," the prime minister said.

South Korea relies heavily on oil and gas imports shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which has effectively been closed since the war began last month.

To cope with potential energy shortfalls, the government announced conservation measures Tuesday that included a five-day, license plate-based, rotation system for public sector vehicles and recommendations to take shorter showers and charge phones during the day.

The emergency economic headquarters will convene twice a week to begin with -- once led by the prime minister and once led by the deputy prime minister, Kim said.

Under it, five subdivisions will be set up to handle the impact on the macroeconomy, the energy sector, the financial sector and people's livelihoods, and to monitor the situation overseas. (Yonhap)