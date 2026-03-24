Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Tuesday asked his Omani counterpart to help South Korea with liquefied natural gas and crude oil procurement amid supply disruptions due to the prolonged conflict in the Middle East, officials said.

According to the foreign ministry, Cho made the call during his phone call with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, as the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has disrupted global energy supply routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

Cho expressed thanks for Oman's continued support and cooperation in ensuring the operation of South Korean troops dispatched to Somalia is carried out smoothly. He also urged Oman's support in the event that South Korean nationals need to exit the region.

The Omani minister said major infrastructure in the Gulf countries had been greatly damaged by Iranian attacks, and urged Seoul's support and interest in the issue.

The two sides agreed to further develop their friendly relations in the future and continue their cooperation to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

Cho also held a separate phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and asked for support to help South Korean nationals in the region evacuate to safety.

Cho requested Kuwait's cooperation in ensuring the safety of South Korean vessels and crew members anchored in the strait, as Iran has effectively closed off the narrow waterway that serves as a conduit for around a fifth of the world's supply of oil and gas.

During the call, South Korea's top diplomat expressed condolences over the damage sustained by Kuwait and Gulf Cooperation Council nations from Iranian strikes, and voiced hope for the swift restoration of affected oil refineries and the normalization of oil supply.

The Kuwaiti minister explained the extent of the damage Kuwait has suffered amid the ongoing Iran war, and the two sides agreed to continue close cooperation for peace and stability in the region. (Yonhap)