HANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUKA HOME, a global home furnishings manufacturer, held its spring 2026 flagship intelligent product launch under the theme "POWER IN EVOLUTION, INTELLIGENCE IN RENEWAL" on March 19 in Hangzhou, China.

KUKA HOME is committed to providing global consumers with high-quality craftsmanship, cutting-edge design, ultimate comfort, and diverse, integrated whole-home solutions. It is also taking a key step to reach younger generation consumers. At the event, Wu Lei was named KUKA HOME iJoy Global Brand Ambassador.

As the home furnishing market enters a more sophisticated phase where consumers increasingly prioritize quality and personalized comfort experiences, the industry is steadily evolving toward intelligent integration and design-driven empowerment. KUKA HOME, consistently attuned to user needs, is responding to consumers' growing expectations for enhanced comfort through its smart, innovative products.

Intelligent flagship series: elevating comfort in every space

KUKA HOME's spring collection brings together intelligent products designed to enhance comfort throughout the home. All products feature InSense™ smart control, putting intuitive comfort at the fingertips through a mini program and external remote, keeping comfort within easy reach.

Innovation Without Limits: becoming the top choice for quality living

KUKA HOME operates a global manufacturing network of 16 bases and 9 R&D centers. This infrastructure integrates lean, digital manufacturing with a localized supply chain to drive continuous innovation. To expand its international footprint, the brand is actively launching OBM flagship stores across India, Vietnam, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Hong Kong, China. To strengthen global growth, the company is broadening its distribution channels through regional conferences and local exhibitions, focusing on building localized operational expertise.

Leveraging in-depth industry trend analysis to stay ahead of key developments, including the evolution of smart home technology, the adoption of sustainable materials, rising demand for personalized customization, and advances in efficient manufacturing, KUKA HOME integrates the insights with highly cost-effective design and production to offer a diverse portfolio of top-selling products, ranging from sofas and chairs to beds and customized wardrobes, all tailored to meet the evolving needs of global consumers.

Looking ahead, KUKA HOME will continue to advance its strategy of retail transformation, global expansion, quality-driven supply, and efficiency-led growth. Backed by a strong global supply chain and innovation ecosystem, the brand will thoughtfully apply smart technology across its products, elevating everyday living and meeting the growing aspirations for a higher quality of life, poised to lead the global furniture industry toward a smarter, more comfortable, and deeply human-centric future.

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