Date of Introduction: March 2026

Sponsor: Chairperson of the National Defense Committee

Resolution

In 1919, during the dark period when the Republic of Korea lost its sovereignty under Japanese colonial rule, Dr. Frank William Schofield (Korean name: Seok Ho-pil), a Canadian missionary and scholar known as the “blue-eyed independence activist,” captured the scenes of the March 1st Movement on camera and brought the Korean people’s will for independence to the attention of the world. His devotion to Korea became a historic starting point for the fraternal ties between the Republic of Korea and Canada. In recognition of his contributions to the independence and development of the Republic of Korea, Dr. Schofield was awarded the Order of Merit for National Foundation (Independence Medal) and is interred at the Seoul National Cemetery. He is widely regarded as the most respected Canadian among the Korean people and stands as a lasting historical symbol of friendship between the two countries.

Decades later, in 1950, when the Korean War broke out with North Korea’s invasion of the South, Canada, as a member of the United Nations forces, deployed approximately 27,000 young service members who fought and shed blood alongside the Korean people to defend the Republic of Korea’s freedom and peace. Of these, 379 Canadians are laid to rest at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea. Built upon the courage and noble sacrifice of these Canadian heroes who fought to safeguard the Republic of Korea’s freedom and democracy, the relationship between the two countries has evolved beyond mere diplomatic cooperation into a fraternal partnership—one that has contributed to the great achievements of human history by advancing common prosperity founded on shared values and mutual sacrifice. Without Canada’s support, neither the freedom nor the prosperity of the Republic of Korea could have been attained.

Building upon this historical foundation, the Republic of Korea and Canada have developed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as fraternal nations that share universal values—namely liberal democracy, the rule of law, and human rights—and have worked together to contribute to peace and stability in the international community. Amid an evolving global environment marked by intensifying competition in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, the importance of cooperation between the two countries, grounded in freedom and shared norms, continues to grow.

Furthermore, the two countries have expanded cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, energy, the defense industry, and science and technology, while pursuing shared prosperity based on their complementary economic structures. Looking ahead, the Republic of Korea and Canada are expected to achieve sustainable growth and innovation through forward-looking cooperation in areas such as artificial intelligence and mobility.

The Indo-Pacific region, in which the Republic of Korea and Canada are both present, is growing in strategic importance as a major hub of the global economic and security order, and there is an increasing need for cooperation among nations to maintain regional stability and prosperity.

Accordingly, the two countries concluded the “Security and defense Cooperation Partnership (SDCP)” on the sidelines of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and announced the “SDCP Action Plan” on the occasion of the Foreign and defense (2+2) Ministerial Meeting to strengthen cooperation for peace and stability in the region.

In particular, amid rapidly evolving international security dynamics, the reconfiguration of global supply chains, and intensifying competition in advanced technologies, the need for solidarity between the two countries as fraternal partners is being further underscored. In this context, defense industry cooperation is emerging as a core pillar of strategic collaboration that goes beyond simple arms transactions to encompass security, industry, technology, and the broader economy.

The Republic of Korea, which remains in a state of military confrontation with North Korea, has established itself as one of the most trusted countries in the global defense market, based on its world-class manufacturing capabilities across a wide range of advanced defense systems—including shipbuilding, aerospace, land systems, precision-guided munitions, aircraft, and missiles—as well as its capacity for timely delivery and a well-structured sustainment and logistics support system.

Canada is also actively seeking to strengthen its national security capabilities and expand its defense industrial base through its defense Industrial Strategy (DIS), while pursuing closer cooperation with trusted allies to diversify supply chains.

The combination of Korea’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and Canada’s abundant resources and foundational technologies in a complementary manner, through solidarity and cooperation projects, contributes not only to the enhancement of both countries’ defense capabilities, but also to expanded industrial and technological cooperation, greater supply chain resilience, and job creation—ultimately promoting security and shared prosperity across multiple domains. In this regard, the Republic of Korea and Canada are optimal partners capable of meeting each other’s strategic needs.

Accordingly, the National Defense Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, reaffirming the strategic importance of defense and defense industry cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Canada, hereby resolves to:

1. Support the expansion of defense and defense industry cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Canada in order to uphold a rules- and norms-based international order and to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region;

2. Promote a whole-of-government approach to support the substantive expansion of defense industry and broader industrial cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Canada, taking into account the priorities of Canada’s defense Industrial Strategy;

3. Express confidence that cooperation between the two countries—led by efforts to strengthen maritime security capabilities—will serve as a driving force for enhancing the stability of global defense supply chains and advancing technological innovation, through the combination of Korea’s world-class defense manufacturing and process technologies with Canada’s critical minerals and advanced foundational technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing;

4. Pursue diplomatic and legislative support to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and Canada through enhanced defense industry cooperation; and

5. Express support for the defense and defense industry policies of Canada and affirm a strong commitment to close cooperation on the international stage.

Explanatory Statement

Amid a rapidly evolving international security environment—illustrated by the war in Ukraine and recent developments in the Middle East—and the resulting reconfiguration of global supply chains, the importance of defense and defense industry cooperation among trusted partners is becoming increasingly pronounced.

The Republic of Korea and Canada, as fraternal nations that fought together during the Korean War 75 years ago, have developed a close cooperative relationship based on shared universal values, including liberal democracy, the rule of law, and human rights. In recent years, the potential for cooperation has expanded, particularly in the defense industry, including in connection with the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project.

Moreover, Canada’s defense Industrial Strategy explicitly identifies the strengthening of cooperation with the Republic of Korea in the Indo-Pacific region as part of its efforts to diversify defense industrial partners and build new networks, thereby providing an important opportunity to expand bilateral defense industry cooperation.

Accordingly, in order to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the Republic of Korea and Canada, there is a need to expand defense industry cooperation. For this reason, the National Defense Committee of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea proposes this resolution.