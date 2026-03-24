A middle school student in Gwangju was arrested for stabbing and injuring two classmates Tuesday, officials at the Gwangju Seobu Police Station said.

The student attacked the two classmates at around 11:20 a.m. at school in Seo-gu, Gwangju. The wounds were non-life-threatening, and the two victims are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

Police said the student told investigators he mistakenly believed the two classmates had woken him from a nap during class. He reportedly went home to retrieve a knife before returning to school and committing the attack.