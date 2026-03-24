Iran’s ambassador to South Korea is set to meet lawmakers Wednesday at the National Assembly in Seoul, where he is expected to outline Tehran’s position on the ongoing conflict.

According to officials, the meeting was arranged at the request of Ambassador Saeed Kouzechi and is scheduled for 11 a.m.

Kouzechi is set to meet Rep. Kim Seok-ki of the main opposition People Power Party, chair of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, Rep. Kim Young-bae of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, the committee’s ranking member, and Rep. Kim Gunn of the People Power Party.

An official from Rep. Kim Young-bae’s office said the Iranian side is expected to explain its stance on the situation.

“We plan to ask about the safety of Korean nationals, as well as the security of commercial and oil tanker vessels,” the official said. “We will also convey that South Korea has no intention of engaging in hostile acts against Iran.”

The Iranian Embassy in Seoul was not reachable for comment as of press time.

If held as scheduled, the meeting would mark the embassy’s second recent effort to engage with Korean officials. On March 5, the embassy held a press conference outlining its position and criticizing the United States and Israel over the conflict.

The South Korean government has also maintained communication with Tehran.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a phone call Monday with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, urging efforts to ease tensions and ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as to stabilize global energy supplies.

During the call, Cho noted that multiple vessels of various nationalities, including South Korean ships, remain anchored in the strait, and requested safety measures from the Iranian side.

Araghchi, in response, explained Iran’s position on the situation, marking the first ministerial-level communication between the two countries since tensions escalated.

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said both sides agreed to continue communication.

As of Tuesday, 26 South Korean vessels are reportedly stranded in or near the Strait of Hormuz. Including Korean nationals aboard foreign-flagged ships, 179 South Korean crew members are believed to be affected.