Posco Group is using its steel technology to improve access to the arts for people with visual impairments.

The group said its nonprofit arm, the Posco 1% Foundation, donated tactile exhibition installations to the National Museum of Korea in February.

The installations enable people with disabilities to experience artworks through touch.

The foundation is funded by employee contributions equivalent to 1 percent of their salaries. For the project, it applied PosArt — Posco’s premium color steel plate technology — to reproduce artworks with textured surfaces that allow visitors to feel fine details such as brushstrokes.

The installations were produced by Posco Humans, a social enterprise under the group and a certified workplace for employees with disabilities.

The donation comprises three types of facilities: a large decorative wall installed at the entrance of the museum’s calligraphy gallery, a tactile table designed for hands-on exploration of major works, and four showcase displays for artifacts.

The wall installation, titled “Wall of Ancient Steles,” recreates inscriptions from historic stone monuments, tracing the evolution of traditional Korean calligraphy. Measuring 9 meters by 3.9 meters, it uses PosArt to translate visual elements into tactile form.

The tactile table includes braille descriptions alongside panels created using a 3D layering technique, allowing visitors to physically engage with the stylistic nuances of master calligraphers.

Separately, Posco Art Museum is showcasing the application of PosArt in its ongoing exhibitions “Spirits of the Water” and “The Recorders of Nature,” running through May 3. The displays feature three-dimensional representations of fish, insects and plants designed for tactile interaction.

Posco Group said it planned to continue expanding barrier-free cultural access by combining its materials technology with social value initiatives.