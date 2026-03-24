Kusong claim disputed: South Korea’s unification minister named Kusong as a uranium site, citing an IAEA report, but experts say this remains unproven and contested.

IAEA gap noted: The IAEA report cited did not mention Kusong.

Thin evidence base: Claims largely trace to a 2016 report with little new corroboration; analysts urge caution in drawing conclusions.

Nuclear activity ongoing: North Korea continues weapons development, extracting plutonium and expanding enrichment capacity at Yongbyon.

Strategic reassessment: Analysts say renewed focus on Kusong, a key military site, may reflect shifts in North Korea’s military strategy or threat perception.

Military hub expanding: Satellite imagery of Kusong’s Panghyon area shows signs of drone, missile, and munitions development.

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