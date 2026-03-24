SINGAPORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed its recommendations of Asia's remarkable diving destinations, where coral reefs, rare marine species, and dramatic underwater landscapes attract divers from around the world. As adventure travel continues to gain popularity, more travelers are adding scuba diving and snorkeling to their itineraries to experience Asia's rich marine biodiversity firsthand.

From remote reefs to unique underwater formations, Asia offers diverse diving experiences for both beginners and seasoned divers. Many of these sites sit within the Coral Triangle, one of the most biodiverse marine regions on the planet.

Agoda has curated a list of standout diving destinations across Asia that offer memorable underwater encounters.

Sipadan Island, Malaysia - Sipadan Island is widely regarded as one of the world's premier dive sites. Formed by living corals growing on top of an extinct volcanic cone, the island is surrounded by thriving marine ecosystems. Divers regularly encounter sea turtles, barracudas, and reef sharks, while dramatic wall dives descend along a steep drop-off reaching depths of around 600 meters.

Raja Ampat, Indonesia - Located in the heart of the Coral Triangle, Raja Ampat is known for its extraordinary marine biodiversity. The region is home to more than 1,500 species of fish and over 600 species of coral. Its remote location helps preserve pristine reef systems, making it one of the most sought-after destinations for both diving and snorkeling.

Similan Islands, Thailand - The Similan Islands are famous for their clear waters and striking underwater rock formations. Divers explore granite boulders, swim-through passages, and coral gardens, while encountering marine life such as manta rays and whale sharks.

Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Philippines - A UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the Sulu Sea, Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park is one of the Philippines' most protected marine areas. Accessible mainly by liveaboard boats, the remote reef system offers encounters with sharks, manta rays, and large schools of pelagic fish in a pristine environment.

Komodo National Park, Indonesia - Known for its powerful currents and nutrient-rich waters, Komodo National Park offers some of Southeast Asia's most dynamic dive sites. Drift dives reveal vibrant coral reefs and large marine species, while the surrounding islands are also home to the famous Komodo dragon.

Malapascua Island, Philippines - Malapascua Island has become globally known for its regular sightings of thresher sharks. Divers gather at Monad Shoal at dawn, where these elusive sharks visit cleaning stations. The area also offers night dives and macro photography opportunities among colorful reef habitats.

Andaman Islands, India - The Andaman Islands offer a mix of coral reefs, underwater cliffs, and historic shipwrecks. Clear waters and relatively untouched marine environments make the islands appealing for scuba diving and freediving.

Yonaguni Monument, Japan - Off the coast of Yonaguni Island lies one of the ocean's most debated formations. The Yonaguni Monument features massive underwater stone structures that resemble terraces and steps. Whether natural or man-made, the site attracts divers intrigued by its scale and mystery.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "Many travelers come to Asia for its beaches, but beneath the sea there are ecosystems that are just as remarkable. From coral reefs to rare marine encounters, these locations offer experiences that stay with travelers long after the trip ends. At Agoda, we are passionate about helping travelers discover such wonders and create unforgettable memories, with great deals across our wide range of accommodation, flights, and activities."

For those planning their next diving getaway, Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and start planning your next underwater adventure today.