KT&G said Tuesday its super slim cigarette brand Esse recorded overseas sales of 1.11 trillion won ($740 million) last year, becoming the first single Korean cigarette brand to surpass 1 trillion won in global revenue.

Amid strong overseas demand for Esse, KT&G’s overseas cigarette sales rose 29.4 percent on-year to 1.88 trillion won in 2024, marking the first time the company’s global cigarette revenue exceeded domestic sales.

The brand’s cumulative sales reached more than 1 trillion cigarettes worldwide, with 538.8 billion sold in Korea and 467.6 billion overseas. Last year alone, about 20.8 billion cigarettes were sold domestically and 32.6 billion abroad.

First exported in 2001, Esse gained attention in global markets for its slim design that differentiated it from conventional cigarette sizes. The brand has expanded its presence through localized strategies tailored to regional consumer preferences.

Esse is currently sold in more than 90 countries and accounts for about one-third of global superslim cigarette sales, ranking as the world’s top brand in the category.