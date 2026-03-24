Alpha Drive One invited fans to its first fan concert tour, “Star Road,” announced Monday via agency WakeOne Entertainment.

The eight-member act will kick it off in Incheon on June 12. After three shows in Korea, another three-date run will follow in Yokohama, Japan. On July 11, it will meet and greet fans in Hong Kong.

The octet, formed through the audition show “Boyz 2 Planet,” debuted in January with the EP “Euphoria.” Earlier in March, it held a showcase in Tokyo and appeared in a Japanese television music program, promoting the mini album, which ranked No. 3 on Oricon’s Weekly and Weekly Combined Rankings.

It is putting together a new album, possibly to be dropped in May, according to a local media report last week.