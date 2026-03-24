The National Pension Service said Monday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, to form a strategic partnership across all asset classes.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will establish a knowledge-sharing framework covering global macroeconomic trends, market developments, asset allocation, portfolio construction and risk management. They will also exchange insights on investment platforms and infrastructure.

The deal broadens cooperation beyond individual asset classes to include equities, fixed income, multiasset strategies and alternative investments, formalizing a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The agreement follows a similar partnership signed with Allianz Global Investors earlier this month, as the NPS moves to strengthen its global investment capabilities.

BlackRock, founded in 1988, managed about $14 trillion in assets as of end-2025 and operates more than 38 offices worldwide with over 20,000 investment professionals.

The signing ceremony was attended by around 10 officials, including NPS Chairman Kim Sung-joo, BlackRock President and co-founder Robert S. Kapito and Hiro Shimizu, vice chairperson for the Asia-Pacific region.

Kim said the agreement marks the start of a strategic partnership to deepen the exchange of investment expertise, while Kapito highlighted expectations for closer collaboration as NPS pursues its long-term investment goals.

Following the signing, BlackRock opened a new office in Jeonju’s Manseong-dong, which will serve as a hub for cooperation, including training programs and ongoing strategic exchanges.