HSINCHU, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), will exhibit at two major Asian medical technology events this April: CMEF 2026, April 9–12 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China (Booth 7.1T54), and Medtec Japan 2026, April 21–23 at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan (Booth 1211). Visitors are invited to explore the company's TPU pellets engineered for safety, stability, and device performance.

The spotlight will be on two TPU innovations addressing critical needs in medical device manufacturing: the Low-Migration Series and the Low-Friction Series.

The Low-Migration Arothane™ ARP-B20 TPU complies with ISO 10993 and is suitable for implantation up to 90 days. Its unique formulation minimizes additive migration to the surface of processed medical devices, helping maintain long-term stability.

The Low-Friction Series features an inherently smooth surface that eliminates the need for coatings or post-processing. Made entirely of TPU and free from PFAS and plasticizers, its low-friction properties provide medical professionals with improved comfort and control when handling invasive catheters with guidewires, such as nasogastric tubes and central venous catheters.

In addition, ICP DAS-BMP will present a broad TPU portfolio for medical applications. The ARP, ALP, and ALC series support devices with Limited, Prolonged, and Long-term contact durations under ISO 10993-1. For radiopaque applications, the ARP/ALP/ALC-B20/B40 series contains 20–40% barium sulfate, while the ARP-W/WG series is formulated with 40–60% tungsten to enhance visibility in invasive or implantable devices. The Engineering Arothane™ EARP series, known for clarity and mechanical strength, is ideal for orthodontic parts, Luer-Lock connectors, and other precision components.

Together, these materials reflect ICP DAS-BMP's commitment to providing safer, reliable, and versatile TPU solutions that help medical manufacturers meet healthcare demands.

About ICP DAS-BMP

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP uses smart factory practices to enhance product quality and shorten delivery times. The company provides responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and long-term partnerships.

For more information, please visit: https://bmp.icpdas.com