BTS exceeded 1 billion plays on Spotify with “Life Goes On” on March 21, according to Big Hit Music, citing platform data.

That marks the sixth song from the band to achieve the feat, following “Fake Love,” “Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey),” “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “My Universe.”

“Life Goes On” is the main track from the group's seventh EP “Be,” which rolled out in November 2020. It made a chart-topping debut on Billboard’s Hot 100, becoming the first song with largely Korean lyrics to do so.

Meanwhile, the septet made its long-awaited comeback Friday with fifth LP “Arirang,” sweeping music charts at home and abroad and selling close to 4 million copies in one day.