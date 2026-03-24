South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, as investors pin hopes on easing military tensions in the Middle East.

After opening 4.25 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index jumped 196.33 points, or 3.63 percent, to 5,602.08, in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The index plunged more than 6 percent the previous session.

Overnight, major stock indexes on Wall Street closed over 1 percent higher, after US President Donald Trump said the United States and Iran held talks, and that he ordered to postpone strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days.

The development gave investors hope that the turmoil in the Middle East my end soon and souring oil prices could stabilize.

Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell by more than 10 percent the previous session, following Trump's announcement.

In Seoul, most market heavyweights were trading higher.

Samsung Electronics rose 3.76 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix added 6 percent.

Top carmaker Hyundai Motor strengthened 3.04 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 1.64 percent, and major financial group KB Financial moved up 1.72 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,495.5 won against the US dollar, up 21.8 won from the previous session as of 9:15 a.m., after once trading at a 17-year low the previous session. (Yonhap)