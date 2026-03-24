US President Donald Trump said Monday that he ordered the postponement of threatened military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for five days, stressing that both Washington and Tehran want to make a deal to end their war.

In a social media post, Trump claimed that the United States and Iran held "productive" talks aimed at reaching a "complete" and "total" resolution of the conflict, over the weekend and that they have "major points of agreement." But Tehran denied that the two sides had any dialogue.

Trump's remarks on the negotiations came after he said Saturday that the US military will "obliterate" Iran's power plants if the Islamic Republic does not fully open the Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil shipping route, within 48 hours.

"I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East," he wrote in capital letters on Truth Social.

"Based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions," he added.

The move came amid growing concerns about the repercussions of the US-Israeli war against Iran on oil prices and inflation -- key economic issues that could affect voter sentiment ahead of the US midterm elections where control of Congress is at stake.

Later, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of Iran's parliament, dismissed claims that the US and Iran held negotiations.

"No negotiations have been held with the US, and fake news is used to manipulate the financial and oil markets and escape the quagmire in which the US and Israel are trapped," he wrote on X.

Trump insisted during a press availability that the two sides had "very strong" talks, saying that "they are going to have to get themselves better public relations people."

"We have points, major points of agreement. I would say almost all points of agreement," he said while explaining the bilateral negotiations that he said took place on Sunday.

Steve Witkoff, the special envoy to the Middle East, and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law, were engaged in the negotiations with a "top" Iranian person, he said.

Trump also said that the US and Iran want to reach a deal.

"They want very much to make a deal. We'd like to make a deal too," he said.

"We're going to get together today by probably phone because it's very hard to find a country. It's very hard for them to get out."

He reiterated his opposition to Iran's nuclear program.

"We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon, not even close to it," he said when asked about what the US is looking for in the negotiations with Iran.

"Low key in the missiles. We want to see peace in the Middle East."

The US, in coordination with Israel, kicked off its military campaign, codenamed "Operation Epic Fury," on Feb. 28, seeking to destroy Iran's missile capabilities and its Navy, and deny the country any ability to develop nuclear bombs.

The campaign of airstrikes killed former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on its opening day. In a show of defiance, Iran picked his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, to succeed his father.

In response to continued US-Israeli strikes, Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz and launched retaliatory strikes, including some targeting energy facilities in the Middle East, triggering a rise in oil prices. (Yonhap)