Fresh off her latest LPGA title, Kim Hyo-joo has matched her career-best position in the women's world golf rankings.

Kim jumped four spots to No. 4 in the latest rankings released Tuesday. She won the Fortinet Founders Cup in California on Sunday for her eighth LPGA Tour victory, holding off Nelly Korda of the United States by one stroke at 16-under 272.

Kim had previously reached No. 4 after winning the Founders Cup in 2015 as a teenager.

Kim, 30, was the biggest mover inside the top 10. The top three remained unchanged, with the Thai star Jeeno Thitikul leading the way, followed by Korda and Charley Hull of England.

One other South Korean player in the top 10, Kim Sei-young, moved up a notch to No. 9. She finished tied for third at the Fortinet Founders Cup. (Yonhap)