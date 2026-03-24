US officials in the Donald Trump administration said the ultimate objective of the war in Iran was to prevent the development of long-range nuclear ballistic missiles capable of striking the US mainland.

Such assessments reflect mounting fears of a new wave of nuclear proliferation. Iran’s advancing enrichment capacity and stalled negotiations had already raised concerns that it was approaching a “threshold” capability.

Those fears have been further amplified by the outbreak of war in 2026, following the collapse of nuclear talks and years of tension over Tehran’s program. Analysts warn that military strikes and instability risk accelerating, rather than containing, nuclear ambitions — both in Iran and across the region.

Global nuclear warheads remain heavily concentrated among major powers. Russia tops the list with 4,309 warheads, followed by the US and China, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The institute estimates that North Korea possesses up to 50 nuclear warheads, with enough fissile material for 40 more.