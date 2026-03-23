An unexplained bag of narcotics was found inside a holding cell at a police station in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province, and officials said Monday they are investigating how it got there.

One of the suspects in a detention cell at the Ilsan Dongbu Police Station found the small bag of illegal drugs on Friday and notified officials, according to the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency.

Police reportedly have yet to determine how the drugs got into the lockup, as it is mandated by procedure for all suspects to be searched before being put behind bars.

Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police launched an inspection into the incident, checking to see if proper procedures had been implemented and how the bag of drugs ended up in the cell.