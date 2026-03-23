Women took up nearly 32 percent of new hires at South Korean research institutes in 2024, rising steadily over the past decade amid government-led efforts to foster female scientists, data showed Monday.

According to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Foundation for Women in Science, Engineering and Technology, women accounted for 6,616 of 20,739 new hires at 5,138 South Korean institutions in 2024.

The figure marks a jump from 24.2 percent in 2015.

The report showed that women accounted for 13.3 percent of lead scientists of research projects in 2024, rising from 7.8 percent in 2015.

"In the face of a declining population, experts in science and technology play a key role in the country's competitiveness, and continued efforts to foster female scientists are critical to maintaining innovation capacity," the ministry said in a release.

"The science ministry will continue to provide support to help female scientists play active roles in various fields and generate achievements," it added. (Yonhap)