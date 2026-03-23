A quiet, introspective mood is reshaping fashion. Dubbed “poetcore,” the trend channels the romantic sensibility of writers into understated silhouettes, while the parallel rise of “text hip” — a Korean trend that reframes reading as a stylish pursuit — is extending literary influence beyond bookshelves and into wardrobes.

Identified by Pinterest as one of 2026’s defining fashion trends, poetcore favors restraint over spectacle. Think high-neck blouses, pleated skirts, cable knits and tailored blazers rendered in soft textures and muted palettes. The aesthetic leans into loosened silhouettes, vintage fabrics and a deliberate sense of ease — clothing that reads less like a statement and more like a line of poetry.

“Rather than following rigid trends, consumers are increasingly focused on expressing their inner identity through clothing,” an industry official said. “Poetcore styling allows the same item to create entirely different moods depending on how it’s layered and toned.”

That emphasis on versatility is translating into sales. At Mixxo, a women’s SPA label, pullover sales —a key poetcore item — rose about 40 percent on-year in January. The brand has expanded its offerings to include V-neck and round-neck knits in argyle and stripe patterns, designed for easy layering with semi-oversized shirts.

“Natural, intellectual moods are gaining traction, and items like V-neck knits, wide denim and oversized shirts are seeing strong demand,” a Mixxo official said.

Other brands are following suit. Dunst recently launched a spring collection built around wardrobe staples such as trench coats, leather jackets and chore jackets. The pieces emphasize mix-and-match layering, with lively reds, olives and pinks, balanced by subdued stripes and pigment-dyed jerseys.

Global retailers are also leaning into the aesthetic. Uniqlo’s 2026 spring-summer collection highlights soft knitwear and pastel tones like sky blue and powder lilac, encouraging tonal layering punctuated by subtle color accents. Meanwhile, Arket focuses on relaxed fits and nature-inspired palettes, drawing from Nordic waterscapes to create fluid, movement-friendly silhouettes.

The appeal of poetcore is closely tied to the rise of text hip, a trend gaining momentum among younger Korean consumers. Platforms like 29CM report increased demand for reading-related goods and stationery, reflecting a broader cultural shift. Among Generation Z, practices like copying favorite passages by hand and sharing reading logs online have become commonplace.

Beauty trends are evolving in tandem. Korean cosmetics brand The Saem notes a move toward minimal makeup that enhances natural skin texture, with muted blush and subdued lip tones replacing heavier looks.

“It’s about editing rather than adding,” a brand representative said.