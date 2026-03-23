Emphasis placed on diversity over traditional male female distinctions

Social media is abuzz with debate over a sex education textbook for elementary school students that advocates for gender diversity.

A passage from the textbook, shared by Rep. Kim Jae-sub of the main opposition People Power Party on his Instagram account, reads: “Sex has multiple meanings. There is biological sex, which distinguishes males and females based on reproductive organs and physical differences, and social gender, which refers to criteria based on social and cultural factors.”

The textbook further emphasizes the diversity of sex, noting that “feelings and thoughts related to sex are influenced by one’s knowledge about life, personal values and beliefs, desires, and surrounding environments such as family and friends. It is important to understand the various aspects of sex rather than simply categorizing it."

The conservative lawmaker argued that sex is divided into male and female and is not a matter of choice.

“This is not the role of education. Such content confuses children and undermines established systems,” he wrote.

Famous rapper BewhY, who is known to be a devout Protestant Christian, also voiced strong criticism of the textbook.

“Are they in their right mind? Is it illegal for educators to be educated?” he wrote, citing Genesis 1:27, which states, "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them."

Some advocates, on the other hand, say it is inevitable for young children to learn about different definitions of sex and gender.

“Even if distinguishing between men and women is necessary, as more diverse identities such as homosexual and transgender people emerge, kids need to learn about these social and cultural shifts. It’s not brainwashing. Is simply introducing the idea really a problem?” one user wrote on Facebook.