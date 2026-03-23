Genesis BBQ, a Korean fried chicken franchise operator, said Monday it has opened its first South Americann outlet, BBQ Provenza, in Medellin, Colombia, marking a key step in its expansion across the Americas.

The new store is located at the entrance of Provenza in the El Poblado district, one of Medellin’s trendiest neighborhoods. The area, named one of the “coolest streets in the world” by Time Out, is a major dining and tourism hub known for its upscale restaurants, cafes, rooftop bars and boutique shops.

The outlet operates under BBQ’s premium, cafe-style casual dining concept, tailored to local consumer preferences. The menu features the brand’s signature golden fried chicken, along with rice bowls, salad bowls and "UFO chicken" — a platter-style dish served with cheese fondue.

The company plans to introduce additional platter dishes and grilled chicken options adapted to local tastes as part of its localization strategy, aiming to strengthen the competitiveness of Korean fried chicken in the South American market.

“Building on our experience in North and Central America and the Caribbean, we have opened our first South American store in a key commercial district in Medellin,” a Genesis BBQ official said.

“Starting with Colombia, we plan to expand into major markets such as Mexico, Brazil and Argentina to further grow the presence of Korean chicken across the Americas.”