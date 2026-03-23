P1Harmony’s ninth EP “Unique” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4, according to the chart preview published Sunday in the US.

This is the first time the group has landed among the top five on the main albums chart. The new set is its sixth consecutive entry in the rankings, starting with sixth EP “Harmony: All In,” which debuted at No. 51 in 2023. The six-member act’s first English-language album, “Ex,” ranked No. 9 in 2025.

The bandmates had their names credited across all six tracks and the title track earned them first place on television music chart shows twice. The mini album sold over half a million copies in its first week, a career-best for the group.