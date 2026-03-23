Across Seoul’s subway stations, shops selling packaged pastries for as little as 1,000 won (66 cents) are common, with the budget breads valued for their affordability and long shelf life.

But have you ever wondered how these baked goods can be so cheap and last so long on the shelf?

As concerns grow about their preservative content and potentially harmful substances, the Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched a large-scale inspection.

“The so-called ‘1,000 won bread’ is widely available online and in subway stations, with consumption increasing rapidly. We will act promptly to protect public health if any issues are identified,” Cho Young-chang, head of the city’s health bureau, said.

Since March 16, approximately 700 types of low-cost imported bread products have been collected from various retail outlets for testing, the official said. Inspections will continue through Friday.

The investigation is checking if preservative levels comply with regulations and addressing concerns about expiration dates. Inspectors are examining key additives such as propionic acid, sodium propionate, calcium propionate and unauthorized tar-based color additives.

If products violate safety standards, authorities will immediately halt sales, recall, and dispose of them to prevent further distribution.

The city added that it will also strengthen food safety management for products purchased through overseas direct-buying channels.