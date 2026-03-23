Kim Hyo-joo has gone wire-to-wire for her eighth career LPGA Tour title.

Kim won the Fortinet Founders Cup at Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club in Menlo Park, California, on Sunday (local time), by shooting 16-under 272. The South Korean veteran held off world No. 2 Nelly Korda by one stroke to cash in US$450,000 in prize money.

Kim entered Sunday with a five-shot lead over Korda, only to see her lead evaporate after 10 holes in the final round. The 30-year-old South Korean then grinded out a couple of birdies and made some key par saves down the stretch for the victory.

Kim is the second straight South Korean champion on the LPGA Tour, following Lee Mi-hyang at the Blue Bay LPGA in China two weeks ago.

Kim had also won the Founders Cup in 2015 as a teenager when it had a different corporate sponsor and was played on a different course. (Yonhap)