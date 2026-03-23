LG Display becomes world’s first to mass-produce 1-120Hz laptop panel

SEOUL, South Korea, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, today announced that it is beginning the world's first-ever mass production of an LCD panel for laptops equipped with its Oxide 1Hz technology.

The panel's core feature is its ability to intelligently detect the usage environment. It automatically switches the refresh rate down to 1Hz when the screen is static and up to 120Hz when needed. For example, when performing tasks involving primarily still images — such as checking emails or reading e-books and research papers — the panel operates at the lowest refresh rate of 1Hz. Conversely, it runs in high-refresh-rate mode at up to 120Hz when streaming content such as movies or sports as well as playing games with frequent screen changes.

Refresh rate refers to the number of times a screen is redrawn per second. A higher refresh rate reduces flickering, delivering smoother and clearer visuals. However, maintaining a high refresh rate on a static screen results in unnecessary power consumption due to continuous circuit operation.

By ushering in the unprecedented mass production of a laptop panel that flexibly adjusts the refresh rate based on on-screen activity, LG Display is able to offer a product that boasts greater power efficiency.

In order to achieve this world first, the company developed its own circuit algorithms and panel design technology, discovering new materials and applying the oxide with the lowest power leakage during low-refresh-rate mode to the display's thin-film transistor (TFT).

The result is dramatically improved battery efficiency, including 48% more use on a single charge compared to existing solutions.

Considering mobility is a key purchasing factor for laptops, extending usage time with a high-efficiency battery is expected to significantly enhance consumer freedom and convenience. Furthermore, with the recent increase in AI computational tasks driving up power consumption, laptops incorporating Oxide 1Hz are anticipated to rise to even greater prominence.

LG Display will be supplying the Oxide 1Hz laptop panel to global PC manufacturer Dell for its flagship premium XPS lineup. Dell unveiled new XPS models featuring the panel at CES 2026 in January.

In addition, LG Display is preparing to begin mass production of a 1Hz OLED panel incorporating the same technology from 2027.

The company will continue to develop and apply energy-saving technologies such as Oxide 1Hz to advance its "Carbon Emission Reduction Project," which aims to reduce carbon emissions during the product usage phase by up to 10%.

"We will deliver differentiated customer value through a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate that integrates world class technology," said Jae-won Jang, Head of LG Display's Medium Display Product Planning Division. "This unique value includes maximizing laptop battery efficiency for consumer convenience in the AI era."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China, and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China, and Vietnam. The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer Ha, Team Leader, Communication Team

Email: hjy05@lgdisplay.com