"BTS: The Comeback Live" topped Netflix's movies chart in 77 countries, data showed Monday.

According to FlixPatrol, an online site that tracks daily streaming data, the live event also reached the top three in every country the site collects data from.

Official viewership data from Netflix is released every Wednesday.

The K-pop supergroup staged the live performance at Gwanghwamun Square on Saturday night in front of tens of thousands of fans. The historic event was simultaneously livestreamed globally on Netflix.

The event followed the release of BTS' fifth studio album, "Arirang," the previous day. (Yonhap)