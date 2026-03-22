Prime Minister Kim Min-seok is expected to travel to China later this week to attend the Boao Forum for Asia and deliver a keynote speech there.

Kim's detailed itinerary during his visit to Hainan province has yet to be announced. Kim's office announced his departure for China on March 9. The Boao Forum runs from Tuesday to Friday.

Kim's visit comes two months after President Lee Jae Myung visited Beijing to hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The liberal Lee administration has envisioned strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

All eyes are on who Kim will meet during the Boao Forum. It will be held just weeks after China's Two Sessions approved the country's 15th five-year plan, setting the blueprint for China's future growth.

Kim's China trip follows his visits to the United States and Switzerland earlier in March.

During a weeklong trip, Kim met US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance, as well as the United Nations' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other UN bodies' chiefs. His latest trip centered on the development of the joint fact sheet on trade and security between Seoul and Washington, signed in November, as well as South Korea's bid to cooperate with UN bodies to establish an artificial intelligence platform.