Child-killing with suicide by parents not 'joint suicide,' but act of child abuse, scholars say

Some 86.5 percent of child victims in the "joint suicide of family," referring to a parent taking the lives of the other members of the family before killing themselves, are aged 12 or under, a recent South Korea study showed.

A total of 163 minors were killed in 120 such cases between 2014 and 2024, as analyzed by researchers from the Inha University Law School. Eighty (49.1 percent) of the victims were aged 6-12 years old, 37 (22.7 percent) were 3-5 years old, 24 (14.7 percent) were infants 2 and under and 22 (13.5 percent) were teenagers.

The study found that "domestic issues" were pinpointed as the main contributing factor in 38 cases, while 34 were attributed to financial issues and 21 to psychological issues. In 80 cases, more than one cause was thought to have led to the deaths.

The researchers also analyzed 62 cases in which child victims survived, 61.3 percent of which did not entail protective measures for the parent. Twenty-three cases led to probation being ordered for the parent, while the parent was ordered to receive training to prevent child abuse in 13 cases.

Researchers stressed that from these child victims' point of view, they are thrust back into a potentially dangerous environment without protective measures.

"(Korean society) tended to view the grave matter of 'child suicide' in a compassionate way, due to the fact that the parent attempted suicide. This led to the essence of such cases becoming clouded, which is child abuse leading to death," according to the study, published in the journal of the Korean Association of Victimology.

It went on to suggest an in-depth investigation into child-killing and suicide cases by parents, the findings of which could be utilized to prevent such tragedies in the future. The study also suggested home visits and counseling service for parents who are at high risk of committing such crimes.

From 2013 to 2020, 416 people took their lives after killing other people, among which 33.7 percent took the lives of their children, according to a 2025 report from the National Assembly Research Service. The figure did not include what was categorized as "joint suicide," referring to deaths that happened with consent of all those involved.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, dial the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 109, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.