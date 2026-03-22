At least 14 people have been killed in a large-scale fire at an automobile parts plant in the central city of Daejeon, authorities said Saturday, after three previously missing individuals were found dead.

Rescue workers recovered the remains of three additional victims from the charred second floor of the plant between 4 and 5 p.m., using heavy equipment to remove debris.

With the latest discovery, all 14 missing individuals have been accounted for, fire authorities said.

At least 58 people were injured in the blaze, including two firefighters.

A total of 170 workers were inside the plant when the fire was reported at around 1:17 p.m. on Friday. The fire was fully extinguished after about 10 hours and 30 minutes, authorities said.

"We express our deepest condolences to those who were killed in this fire and extend our sympathy to the bereaved families," Kim Seung-ryong, commissioner general of the National Fire Agency, said.

"We will make every effort to determine the cause of the fire and take steps to prevent such tragedies," he added.

Firefighters were earlier unable to enter the structure due to concerns that it could collapse. The firefighting effort was also complicated by about 200 kilograms of sodium inside the building, which could pose an explosion risk if not handled properly.

The cause was not immediately known, but the blaze appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion.

Fire authorities suspect that oil residue and accumulated dust inside the factory contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

The fire broke out around lunchtime, when many workers were resting in an area between the second and third floors, while thick smoke blocked access to major evacuation routes. Some workers even jumped from windows to escape.

President Lee Jae Myung visited the site Saturday afternoon to inspect the rescue efforts and meet with bereaved families and victims.

The head of Anjeon Industry issued an apology to the bereaved families and victims and vowed to cooperate with authorities to determine the cause of the incident and support those affected.

"We extend our deepest condolences and sincere apologies to all those who lost their lives or were injured in this accident, as well as to their families," Sohn Ju-hwan said in a statement posted on the company's homepage. "We will take full responsibility by providing necessary support and ensuring recovery efforts to offer meaningful assistance to the victims and their families." (Yonhap)