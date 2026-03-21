'We’re still here because we love each other so much,' says RM, during an interview with Zane Lowe

BTS said in a recent interview that they could continue performing together for decades if they chose to.

In a rare interview released on Apple Music's official YouTube channel Friday, BTS discussed their long-awaited return to music with their new album, "Arirang."

The session, conducted by Zane Lowe as part of "The Zane Lowe Show," a daily music radio program on Apple Music 1, took place at Hybe’s headquarters in Seoul.

Throughout the roughly 40-minute interview, BTS discussed their new album, their feelings about resuming musical activities, the production process, their reflections after completing military service and the bond they share as a team.

Explaining the meaning behind their fifth full-length album, "Arirang," leader RM said, “Choosing the keyword ‘Arirang’ felt natural. ‘Arirang’ is a traditional Korean folk song that carries a sense of longing and nostalgia within its abstract lyrics. During our military service, we reflected on the time that had passed, missed our fans, and looked back on the moments we shared together. We tried to capture those emotions in the album.”

The members also emphasized their camaraderie and loyalty to one another.

“We’re still here because we love each other so much,” adding, “We have our fans, and there’s no reason for us to give up this precious brand and family,” RM said.

He continued, “These people (the members) are my youth itself, which is why I don’t want to miss this opportunity.”

“If we want to, I think we could continue as a team even into our 80s or 90s,” Suga added.

"Arirang" was released on Friday with approximately 3.98 million copies sold. Its lead track “Swim” topped music charts, including Melon’s Top 100.

The lead track's music video had surpassed 36 million YouTube views as of 6 p.m., Saturday.