K-pop supergroup BTS has sold more than 4 million copies of its new album "Arirang" on the first day of release, marking the band's highest first-day sales to date, its agency said Saturday.

BigHit Music said the band's fifth studio album recorded 3.98 million sales in 24 hours after its release on Friday. The figure surpasses the group's previous first-week record of 3.37 million copies set by its fourth studio album "Map of the Soul: 7" in February 2020.

"Arirang" has also topped iTunes' Top Albums charts in 88 countries and regions, including Italy, Mexico and Sweden, according to the label.

Its lead single "Swim" reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 90 markets, such as the United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and France. In South Korea, the track jumped straight to the top of local streaming services Melon and Bugs, with all songs from the album entering Melon's Top 100.

Produced under the direction of Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, the album explores BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea and universal feelings shared through its musical journey. The lead track carries a message of resilience and moving forward through life's waves. (Yonhap)