South Korea is in close talks with countries, including Iran, to ensure a swift normalization of the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran said it is ready to allow Japan-bound vessels to pass through the sea route virtually closed in the wake of the Middle East crisis, a foreign ministry official said Saturday.

"The government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East while exploring ways to protect our citizens and secure energy transport routes," the official said. "We are communicating actively with relevant countries, including Iran."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier told the Kyodo News Agency that Tehran is ready to allow Japan-bound vessels to pass through the key oil shipping route after appropriate consultations with Tokyo.

The Strait of Hormuz accounts for more than 20 percent of the world's oil trade passes.

All lanes accessible to oil tankers fall within Iranian territorial waters, making the strait a critical lifeline for countries in East Asia, including South Korea and Japan.

On Friday, Seoul said it will join seven countries, including European nations and Japan, in their joint statement condemning Iran's attacks in the Gulf and de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions escalated after US and Israeli airstrikes, prompting Iran to effectively blockade the strait and raising concerns of a global energy crisis. (Yonhap)